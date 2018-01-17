Shabanie coaches commit to club

DESPITE their financial challenges, Shabanie Mine have successfully retained their technical team ahead of the new season.

By Terry Madyauta

However, while the coaches’ issue seems to have been settled for now, the club continues to lose players who are seeking better fortunes, while a clash is looming between the club administration and disgruntled fans.

Coach Takesure Chiragwi, together with technical manager Taku Shariwa, have agreed to stay with the club despite their salaries being in 11 months’ arrears. The club is still struggling to secure funding and are likely to lose Bruno Mtigo, Tafadzwa Chimoyo and goalkeeper Alois Tangwara to Chapungu.

There are a host of other players whose contracts have expired and have packed their bags in search of greener pastures.

But the retention of coaches came as good news to the financially-struggling team.

The club admitted last month that the sale of the franchise could be one option to take.

With all the challenges, club secretary Jonathan Ruhukwa said they remain optimistic that things will improve for the team.

“It still remain the same old situation at our club, but we hope to come up with something tangible at our annual general meeting this month,” he said.

“We have to work with what is available and hope to pull through and be a better side than last season.”

