Pumula residents demand more from MP

Pumula constituency in Bulawayo consists of areas such as Old Pumula, East, North, Mangcwabeni and three peri-urban areas, Mazwi Village, popularly known as St Peter’s, Methodist and Robert Sinyoka.

By NIZBERT MOYO

St Peter’s and Robert Sinyoka are low-income areas.

Problems in the constituency that the MP could highlight in Parliament

Poverty and monthly stipends to the elderly — (Labour and Social Welfare ministry)

Poor road infrastructure — (Local Government)

High unemployment among the youths — (Labour)

Lack of electrification of peri-urban areas — (Energy)

Performance of the MP in Parliament

Malaba sits in the Transport and Infrastructure Development and Higher and Tertiary Education Parliamentary Portfolio committees. He is a fairly new MP, who was voted into office in 2015 after the MDC-T fired its 18 “dissident” MPs for crossing the floor together with then secretary-general, Tendai Biti.

Malaba has already contributed to some debate in the House and is a promising MP.

What people say about their MP: Cosmus Ncube (National Youth Service graduate from Pumula

I am very grateful to the MP for the great job he has done by sponsoring the National Youth Service programme.

I am one of the 172 students, who graduated in December last year after his sponsorship, which equipped us with practical skills to start our own businesses in areas like baking, motor mechanics and others.

Ward 17 councillor Ephraim Ncube

The MP has promised to drill boreholes for all the wards in the constituency as well as to finish off a computer lab at Babambeni Primary school in the constituency.

Monika Chakanetsa

I have seen the MP donating some food stuff to Jairos Jiri Centre in the constituency.

Sithini Ndlovu of St Peter’s

I have received clothes, which were donated to the constituency in December by the MP.

Ntando Moyo, secretary for security for Pumula East Residents’ Association

To be honest, the MP has been called for meetings in the constituency, but I have never seen him really spearheading meaningful developmental projects. There is a lot of work to be done.

Siboniso Khumalo, Pumula South councillor for ward 27

The MP has his own committee, which he normally works with and he is partisan. However, this year, he has invited us for a meeting saying that he wants to work with us.

Malaba’s response

Honestly, people have to understand that I have worked with my constituency for a short time and I think my record has surpassed what my predecessors have done in the constituency. The constituency has many under-privileged people, mainly the elderly and orphans.

I was voted into office in 2015. Of late, Bulawayo residents were not getting food relief, but I am one of the MPs who worked hard to ensure they get food assistance.

Leadership is a calling for me, and it is in my blood, as I come from a chieftainship family, and I rose through ranks to be the Pumula East Residents’ Association chairperson in 1990-2010.

I have visited the Jairos Jiri Centre in my constituency and donated some foodstuff, sourced clothes for people in the constituency and donated food hampers to children and the elderly in St Peter’s and Methodist villages.

I have visited all corners of my constituency assisting the elderly with funeral funds. When I see the elderly people coming to my meetings it shows a vote of confidence for me.

I sourced about 300 chickens for women last, year which they sold and they are now looking for more to continue their project.

I am also the first MP in Bulawayo to sponsor the National Youth Service, resulting in 172 youths graduating on December 21 last year with some practical skills such as baking, soap making, mechanics to mention a few. I am looking at engaging more youth again this month.

I also approached the Women and Youth Affairs minister, who promised to assist women with some machinery to use in their trades.

I interact well with people in my constituency and am always in the office from sunrise until late, just like President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to try to assist them as I am their servant.

I also work well with residents’ associations and assist with transport when necessary.

Allegations emanating from people that are accusing me of being partisan during the distribution of drought relief foodstuffs are not true.

I am not the one who writes down names of the beneficiaries. The names come from the residents themselves.

If they choose me again, I have the passion to lead the Pumula constituency.