Mujuru hits hard times

JOICE Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has hit financial hard times after failing to attract funders, who are reportedly scared by bad publicity and internal squabbles rocking the opposition outfit.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Highly-placed sources told NewsDay that Mujuru was struggling to raise money for campaign material, which includes T- shirts, fuel for travel to rallies and funds for other logistics, forcing structures to fund themselves.
“The party has nothing and we are struggling to meet basic expenses to host meetings. Members, especially those in leadership, have been asked to fund their own transport to rallies and party meetings, which has left many frustrated,” a source said.
Mujuru used to rely heavily on former party treasurer, Wilbert Mubaiwa. Mubaiwa reportedly used to finance Mujuru’s travel by providing fuel and vehicles. He also financed the production of T-shirts towards the NPP inaugural convention and housed the party office at one of his properties.
Mubaiwa resigned from NPP after accusing Mujuru of dictatorial tendencies.
Last month, Elliot Kasu also jumped ship joining hundreds of other leaders, who have left the party, saying his former ally had lost direction.
“NPP has veered so far from the day I joined it that I can no longer in good conscience identify with her vision,” he said.
Owing to funding constraints, Mujuru has been forced to conduct small meetings at ward level while travelling with a leaner support team and some programmes have failed to kick off.
Party secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, who doubles as acting treasurer and Mujuru’s spokesperson, denied that the party had hit hard times.
“That can only be a narrative of psychologically and mentally deranged detractors of progress, who suggest that NPP is struggling financially,” he said.
“To start with, NPP is not a profit-making organisation that declares a loss or profit balance sheet at the end of an accounting period, but is a voluntary organisation that thrives on what its membership collectively contributes.”
eliasha
Sori mom zvinoitika ,most people in Zimbabwe are in that state penniless.
Madii mangosiyana nazvo Mom?
Joice Mujuru’s plunge into opposition politics was as a result of emotion and want for revenge. She did not properly prepare herself. Her hideous matrix of dictatorial tendencies, power thirstiness and nepotism- a pure ZANU PF nomenclature- shows that she was taken out of ZANU PF but ZANU PF was not taken out of her. As a result, the party has splitted a number of times and erstwhile stalwarts have jumped the sinking ship. Maybe the honourable thing for her to do is to hang up her worn political boots and fully run the late General’s sprawling business empire!
Anonymous
Cruz Castello
Mujuru should be the rightful leader of Zimbabwe. We forget the role she played to unify the people through reaching out to the opposition. Something that cost her position and possibly life of her husband our beloved 5 star general Solomon Mujuru.
Out of the bag of presidential aspirants – I believe she is what Zimbabwe needs at this juncture. ED clearly plans to perpetuate military rule which though not present now – will militate against the civil rights of the people. This is self evident and annals of history have proved this.
Its sad that even fellow women can not support each other.