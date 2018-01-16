MSU urged to be cautious on expansion drive

Higher Education minister Amon Murwira has advised the Midlands State University (MSU) to adopt a cautious approach in its expansion drive, to avoid compromising academic standards.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Speaking during a tour of the institution on Friday, Murwira said universities should collaborate to enhance capacity building of the learning centres.

“When you (MSU) expand, be careful,” he said. “Let us not compromise on the quality of education because that will hit back at us. Let us train properly. If you don’t have capacity, look for it from other sister universities.”

Murwira made the remarks after MSU acting vice-chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa said the institution had an enrolment of over 20 000 students and that it had implemented a multi-campus approach project.

Muzvidziwa said the students were not confined at one centre, but were spread at various campuses around the country.

But Murwira said although it was commendable for higher learning institutions to grow, they should make linkages with other universities.

“There is need to collaborate with other universities because you can’t know everything,” he said. “That is why as a ministry, we are encouraging multi-authored papers. We are saying the model of competition should go and that of collaboration be implemented. We are bringing the spirit of collaboration through the innovation hubs.”

Murwira said it was high time academics delivered goods and services to the people.

He said higher learning institutions should produce graduates, who are entrepreneurs and are able to create employment instead of being job seekers.

