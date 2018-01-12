Mnangagwa set to visit Angolan President

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today set to travel to Angola for a one-day working visit as he introduces himself to his regional counterparts following his inauguration in November last year after the resignation of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the visit saying it was part of a diplomatic offensive being undertaken by the new government to interact and keep them abreast with political developments in Zimbabwe.

“As you may be aware, the President is interacting with regional leaders and we have been to South Africa, tomorrow (today) we are in Angola, then he shall fly to Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique, among other countries. The visits shall be placed in such a manner which does not inconvenience office work as well as other engagements,” Charamba said.

Today’s trip is Mnangagwa’s second foreign visit since he assumed office after Mugabe was forced out following a military intervention code named “Operation Restore Legacy”.

The visit will also afford Mnangagwa an opportunity to interact with Angola’s new leader, João Lourenço, who took over from José Eduardo dos Santos last year.

The two leaders, who are all new to their positions, will discuss ways to strengthen relations and co-operation in areas of commonality such as security, energy and extractive mining.

The ruling Zanu PF and the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) have a common history of fighting an armed struggle against oppression.

