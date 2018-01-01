MDC-T threatens legal action over non-implementation of devolution

THE Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T has threatened to take legal action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government over its alleged failure to devolve power in line with the new Constitution which has provisions for the setting-up of provincial councils.

BY SILAS NKALA

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, in his 2018 National Budget statement last month called for amendment of the Constitution to scrap devolution, arguing government had no capacity to fund provincial councils.

When Zanu PF MPs wanted to impeach former President Robert Mugabe in November, they cited his failure to implement devolution as evidence of dereliction of duty warranting his ouster.

MDC-T Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda said he was looking forward to the party’s legal committee tackling Mnangagwa’s administration on ignoring the implementation of section 14 of the Constitution on the devolution of the State.

Sibanda claimed under devolved structures, Mnangagwa was not supposed to have re-appointed the 10 Provincial Affairs ministers.

“I, therefore, call all opposition formations herein to start litigation on the same constitutional violation by the incumbent president. Evidence on that commission/omission had been prepared by Zanu PF at the height of attempted impeachment process by the same litigants, but today Zanu PF government reverts to the same,” he said.

Related posts: