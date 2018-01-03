MDC-T ready to wrest power from ED

THE MDC-T has said it is ready to wrest power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in this year’s elections, dismissing claims by one of its own Eddie Cross, that the opposition party is in shambles.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said the party was solidly behind its leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Cross’s utterances represented his personal opinion, which does not reflect the situation on the ground.
“I speak for the MDC and what I know is that the party is very strong and solidly united behind president Morgan Tsvangirai,” Gutu said yesterday.
“I suspect Eddie Cross is airing his own personal opinion since he has no mandate to speak for and on behalf of the MDC.”
The Bulawayo South legislator wrote on his blog last week that the opposition was in shambles to shake off a Mnangagwa challenge in this year’s elections.
Cross described Mnangagwa, who took over power from Mugabe last year courtesy of a “military intervention”, as an astute operator with the capacity to turn around the economy and deliver the results in record time. He warned opposition parties against underestimating him.
His statement came a time the MDC-T is torn in factional fighting in the race to succeed Tsvangirai, who has been in and out of hospital in neighbouring South Africa undergoing cancer treatment amid calls back home that he should step down on health grounds.
“Mnangagwa is in absolute control of the State and I think he is going to deliver. One of the key elements behind this strategy is that he knows the opposition is in shambles,” Cross wrote on his blog on Christmas Day.
But Gutu said: “The MDC plans to mobilise its support base nationwide in order to ensure a resounding victory for president Tsvangirai together with all the MDC Alliance candidates in the parliamentary and local government elections.
“This year, we will cover all corners of the country canvassing for the people’s support. We shall campaign from the Zambezi to the Limpopo, from Tamandayi to Malipati. No part of the country will be spared, as the MDC campaign juggernaut gets into motion in the next few days.”
MDC-T national executive member, Job Sikhala took to social media calling Cross to order and warned of heavy military infiltration in the affairs of the opposition party.
“To all our party supporters! Beware Zanu PF and the military junta have strongly taken centre stage to take proceedings in our party MDC-T. Whatever is going to happen shortly you must be aware that the military intelligence has taken keen interest to determine what should happen in our party. Take heed. It’s serious,” he posted on Facebook on New Year’s Eve.
Meanwhile, the MDC-T yesterday said it was deeply aggrieved by the passing-on of its Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Justine Chitate.
Gutu said, Chitate collapsed and died on Sunday immediately after addressing a ward meeting in his home province.
“We would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the Chitate family and indeed to the entire MDC family on this tragic and devastating loss,” he said yesterday, describing Chitate as a humble and hard-working cadre of the party.
SIMBA
EDDIE X IS RIGHT
g40
cross just join ed n see if u get votes period
Twimbo!
We are now in January, months away from elections. MDC keeps saying “we will mobilize”. you should have already been mobilizing, not spending all your time making promises and claims the party is more united than ever when we can all see all is not well.
citizen
The opposition,all of it, is thoroughly dis-organised and with no depth of talent. Zanu PF has sorted out its internal squabbles and still controls all the levers of power. Expect a one sided result.
Dikalo
Let’s give Ngwena et al a chance. I just love the way they got rid of the goblin….
Eagle Eye
Eddie Cross likes to belong to every political party on the planet, always switching statements & allegiance like a traffic light
Dr JAM
Opposition is DEAD!!!
Dube
Eddie Cross always gives honest opinions. Mr Gutu, learn to also accept even bitter truths. More importantly, being called spokesperson doen’t mean you have to open your mouth to say something even if you don’t have to.
chana chatete
I think he shld because if that opinion is much publicised like it gets, obvious someone has to counter that or else it will be taken as the correct position on the ground even when its not. Ukanzi wakarara nemukadzi wemunhu then u remain quiet, people will believe what wld have been said and not ur silence. Eddie maybe right bt him being MDC he shld actually confront his party cadres and air his opinions to them privately than castigating the party he belongs to in public. That will give the enemy mileage because Herald et al will go to town abt that story and people knowing Eddie will take that as the truth. The spokesperson has done the right thing
eliasha
how are you going to wrestle power Mr Gutu when you failed the basic test of galvanising the youth to register to, arent you halucinating or Day Dreaming or both.
Mudhara
I don’t know what you will thinking to vote for Zanu PF , can you imagine a army general is retired to became the second secretary VP of the ruling party , eish that’s dictatorship , does this mean he was a party member while serving in the army , what kind of politics , even the Zanu PF members must come to their sense . Mugabe’s cabinet was made up of relatives and friends , this is what ED is also doing . Guys lets stop believing in old age politics and start practising developmental politics . What does the constitution say about holding a public office and retirement age , if you know that them I don’t need to explain . There is a lot of jobs for the young but these old guards are blocking the youth to get their chance to work because they are not retiring . If we follow the constitution on retirement and stop corruption Zimbabwe will work again , lets work up and smell the coffee and do the correct thing , you don’t need a rocket scientist to see this