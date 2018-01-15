Gukurahundi planned in 1979: Dabengwa

ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa on Friday sensationally claimed that Gukurahundi was planned in 1979 during the Lancaster House talks, adding he still has more to reveal about the 1980s mass killings that left over 20 000 civilians in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces dead.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU/EVERSON MUSHAVA
Dabengwa was making a presentation at a policy dialogue forum organised by Southern African Political Economy Series (Sapes) Trust, in conjunction with the Women in Leadership Development (WILD), that was attended by tens of Bulawayo residents.
The discussion where other panelists, who included renowned human rights activist Elinor Sisulu, academic Martin Rupiya and Open Society for Southern Africa director Sipho Malunga, spoke about the need to address the issue of the killings in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces by the North Korea-trained Fifth Brigade soon after independence, was held under the theme: Gukurahundi: Towards a National Dialogue.
The same panel had tackled the topic in Harare where suspected Zanu PF youths tried to disrupt the event.
Dabengwa told the gathering that former President Robert Mugabe, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some army generals were in 1979 told Zapu and Zipra were “enemies of the State”.
“During the Lancaster House talks, when it became clear to our colleagues in Zanu PF that the British had preferred them to be the victors in the 1980 elections it is then that they planned to make sure that Zapu and Zipra were dealt with. Zapu and Zipra were the enemies.
“This was said in front of Mugabe, in front of Mnangagwa, in front of [the late Solomon] Mujuru, [the late Zipra commander Lookout] Masuku, Ken Flower and Peter Walls by one of the majors in the intelligence service of Zimbabwe. This is why I am saying Gukurahundi was planned as way back as 1979,” he said.
Dabengwa said one of the majors serving in the intelligence service of Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia), who gave a security briefing of what threats the country could possibly face after independence said Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia were not threats.
“Then he (major) said, we only have one enemy and that threat is Zapu, that threat is Zipra. I am saying for the first time.
Some people will not know, ask Mugabe, Mnangagwa … I was the only one who tried to intervene and find out what this army major was trying to say. I was sitting next to Mugabe during the security briefing and asked him (major) ‘are you telling the Prime Minister that I am the enemy’ and he said to Mugabe that the enemy next to you is Zapu and Zipra. This is why I am saying Gukurahundi was planned as way back as 1979,” he said.
Dabengwa, who was detained, even after being acquitted by the courts during the Gukurahundi era, said Mnangagwa now had an opportunity to lead the country to national healing by resolving outstanding issues over Gukurahundi.
Mnangagwa, last week signed into law the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill (NPRC) to operationalise the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, setting a framework on how the commission will conduct its duties in addressing past human rights violations such as Gukurahundi and Operation Murambatsvina, among others.
When contacted for comment by Southern Eye on Saturday, Dabengwa refused to reveal the name of the said major: “I deliberately did not mention his name, but will mention it at the right time.”
“The only way to move past this terrible episode is to address it head on,” he added. “If the authorities seriously want to address this issue, there are many like me, who despite being victims, are ready to peacefully resolve this issue and heal our country.”
Sapes Trust director, Ibbo Mandaza said Mnangagwa’s bid to win this year’s elections could go up in smoke if he fails to deal with the thorny Gukurahundi issue.
“Mnangagwa is in trouble electorally,” he said. “He underestimates the toxicity of the Gukurahundi issue and its electoral implications. If he fails to enchant and Mashonaland West and Central, he is headed for a train smash defeat in 2018.”
Mnangagwa’s predecessor Mugabe had suppressed debate over the atrocities and the meetings in Harare and Bulawayo, were the first to be held without disruption by the State.
Mandaza said he had never imagined that the topic could unify the people of Matabeleland in such a manner.
Malunga, whose father Sidney, a PF Zapu stalwart, was a victim of Gukurahundi called for tolerance, saying attempts to silence debate on the subject were doomed.
“On Gukurahundi no efforts, will succeed to deligitimise victims including myself,” he said. “I don’t need anyone to validate me or my victimhood. I have said many times that I am a victim and there are thousands others more, who are not able to speak for themselves because they were killed and more because they are afraid.”
Musa
Gukurahundi my foot. Compensation should start from the time Ndebele robbed Shona of their properties and girls.Ndebeles killed Shona at Entumbane and should not pretend they have nothing to Account. Mutikwanire vana Davengwa
eliasha
Nonsense Dabengwa and now you have lost the plot, and i now doubt your military supremo title with this recent load of crap from your mouth.
Prophet Profit
Ibo Mandaza is a known G40 cadre who celebrated when former president Mugabe intervened to stop the expulsion of Saviour Kasukuwere from the party which was otherwise quite apparent in mid-2017. He said then that by preventing the ouster of Kasukuwere from the party Mugabe had foiled a coup by Mnangagwa and others.
To his surprise E D will win elections in the whole country whether he, Mandaza, likes it or not, whether he says it or not.
Why fail to talk about Enos Nkala who was anti-ZAPU and very anti-NKOMO. Everyone knows that E D was a nonentity in the party in 1979. There were other people who pulled the strings but, that he is now president, facts can be invented to smear his name and person with mud.
By the way, the security agent would have been dull to cite Namibia as being no threat because that country only became independent in 1990, eleven years after 1979.
Dabengwa got his facts wrong there, and may have gotten them wrong in other respects.
Dube
Why now? Gukurahundi is an easy way of seeking relevance and attracting cheap publicity among academics and unsuccessful politicians. To NGOs it also serves the same purpose, but more importantly, it is a cash cow.To get money from donors one has to keep making noise and ruffling feathers of the establishment.As we face elections the noise about Gukurahundi will be ratcheted up. Such people had decades to confront Mugabe about Gukurahundi but they never did so in any meaningful way. Mugabe was never liked in Matabeleland but he always won elections nationally. It is not therefore impossible for the country’s new leaders to also win. Dabengwa is essentially a good man but should be wary of individuals and organisations seeking to profit from his name.
john
It is so sad that reporters and fools become expert investigators.
I investigated thoroughly and spoke with the man who organisaed it and was proud of his achievement Tim Sutton.Price in phtchological warfare.
He said it was the bestv operation of his career.
There was the cold war and Mugabe had turned to Russia.
South Africa was concerned that the independence struggle would move to them.
At independence he said he employed locals which in home affairs to destabilise the terrs and transferred them to the SA payroll.
If they sent them to Matabeleland to stir up violence Mugabe would be forced to send in the army, not trusting the integrated army he would use the fifth brigade.
he would train mercenaries accoross the border in Botswana and Mozambique and when the fifth brigsde moved in attack from all sides. Due to the cold war SA brit intelligence approved the plan to disgrace Mugabe.
Then under threat of international prosecution Mugabe would resume trading with the West.
journalists in Zimbabwe are not bright and exteremely gullible and would blame Mugabe and they did.
Iasked of the missionaries who were caught in the middle, he said there is always collateral damage in any operation
local payment was organised via a senior local lawyer acting as paymaster with funds coming from phychological warfare as reported on the front page of the herald in whayt was described as the largest ever currency deal in the country.
the case was downgraded by a south African prosecutor from terrorism to illegal foreign exchange to fraud and five locals were charged with fraud the leader getting 15 years and the prosecutor getting a cushy job in cape town.
Described as murders by Mugabe he said it was the best operation of his lifetime supported by the local propaganda press.
local journalists were so dim they failed to ask why psychological warfare would send so much money to Zimbabwe as related in evidence in court.
Also why a deal was made that local funds were placed in cabs and returned with interest to keep people quiet withy neither prosecution or confiscation of funds.
As a state witness I spoke with Nkomo and more recently his grandson volunteering to give evidence at a truth commission and telling him it was his duty.
I am able to name all those who were behind it and am tired of those journalists reporting imagination, and more importantly stupidly covering up those really responsible.
All that is need is an honest non political reporter and those who lost loved ones may get the justice they deserve. They have a right to know the truth. To be able to answer Jack Straws question as to why the murders were unremarked in the commons in 2000.
There is a need to put anger behind us and unmask those who deliberately organise the murders and stood and watched.
cde mauyu
Comment…We have what we call CARRIED AWAY JOURNALISTS here, they investigate what is good for them and their friends and relatives.