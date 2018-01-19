Byo youth register to vote: Zec

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has called on the youths to register as voters in the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise, amid indications that there is still alow turnout in Bulawayo.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Zec district elections officer for Bulawayo, Sithembiso Khuphe made the remarks yesterday during the engagement meeting that was held at the Bulawayo Club.

Khuphe said they were targeting 409 000 registrants.

“It is so disheartening that the youths want the elders to plan the future for them whilst they are seated at home and busy complaining. We expect them to stand and come up in their numbers and register and build a Zimbabwe they want,” she said.

“Registration is the only thing that is done freely, easy and not even time consuming, so we plead for their co-operation so that our BVR mop up itinerary becomes a success.”

Khuphe said youths should take advantage of the three weeks left in the mop-up exercise.

She said if they fail to reach the projected target the number of polling stations will be cut during elections.

She said Zec has Commissioners of Oaths at each centre to assist with the issue of proof of residence.

Meanwhile, the provincial elections officer for Bulawayo, Innocent Ncube said, Zec is really worried about voter registration apathy.

Related posts: