Bubbly & yachts: Ayanda Ncwane in the Mother City

CAPE TOWN — Now that the busy festive season is over, most personalities in the entertainment world can let their hair down.

And, that’s exactly what Ayanda Ncwane is currently doing.

Ayanda and her sons jetted off for some quality time together in Cape Town, where they are living their best lives.

Even though 2017 was a difficult year for Ayanda and both her sons, who still struggle with the death of Sfiso, it’s good to see them picking up the pieces.

Their older son, Mawenza said that he hoped their dad could see that Ayanda was being taken care of.

“I hope dad can see we are taking care of his queen”.

From sipping champagne on yachts to hiking together, their vacay is goals.

