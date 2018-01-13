Africa calls Trump racist after ‘s***hole’ remark

JOHANNESBURG — African politicians yesterday labelled United States President Donald Trump a racist after he was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from “s***hole” countries.
Reuters
Sources said on Thursday that Trump had questioned why the US would want immigrants from “s***hole countries” like Haiti and some African countries during a briefing on draft immigration legislation.
Trump denied yesterday using such derogatory language, but he had already been widely condemned in many African countries and by international rights organisations.
“Ours is not a s***hole country and neither is Haiti or any other country in distress,” Jessie Duarte, the deputy secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress, told reporters at a news conference in East London.
“We would not deign to make comments as derogatory as that about any country that has any kind of socio-economic or other difficulties,” Duarte said.
stephen chitaka
since trump prides himself with his loose tongue we mighty as well call him a shit head president who still thinks that being white means being superior what a shame of a leader.
rudo chipezeze
He is an expect in shit hole matters. His countrymen are good at shit hole poking. Probably why carlifonia is a shit hole place, not to mention the hurricanes and the snow. By the time God is done with those places He will realise he lives in the arse of the world, just like new Zealand and Australia and the rest of those God forsaken Polynesian and Asian islands.
Truth
one of these fine days a shit hole country like North Korea is going to drop a nuclear bomb on the White House lawn
machakachaka
I think all decent Americans are actually ashamed of their president.