Abusive granny dragged to court

A HWANGE grandmother has been dragged to court by Ingagula community members for physically and emotionally abusing her 12-year-old orphaned grandson for the past seven years.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

This was heard by Hwange magistrate Rosemary Dube when Constance Moyo (56), employed by Zimbabwe Power Company, appeared on Friday charged with “ill-treatment or neglect of a child”.

She pleaded not guilty.

The State alleges that on dates unknown, but during the period from January 1, 2010 to August last year, Moyo was in the habit of beating up her grandson with sticks and open hands, resulting in body injury, accusing him of being naughty.

On multiple occasions, she would chase him away and he would spend nights in the bush. The grandmother would also deny him meals and the grand son was fed by well-wishers and neighbours.

The minor told prosecutors that he was awoken as early as 3am to do house chores before going to school.

The matter was reported by Ingagula community to Child Protection Unit and compelling evidence was presented, leading to her arrest.

The minor has since been taken to Victoria Falls to stay with his other siblings and relatives.

However, in denying the accusations through her lawyer, Moyo said the offence was more mitigatory than aggravated.

“He had become stubborn over those years to such an extent that I would give him a moderate chastisement, expected to any normal child.”

She said her grandson had built a plastic shack where he now stayed and would at times come home at midnight and his siblings witnessed his behaviour.

The grandmother also said she did not deny him food or chase him away from home.

“The accused did not in any way act unlawfully, but it is just a victim of unfounded and malicious allegations,” she closed her defence.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Related posts: