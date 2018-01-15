A Denver of nine lives…DeMbare reverse Mukamba sacking

DYNAMOS have made a surprise U-turn on their decision to dismiss “bad-boy” Denver Mukamba , who will now be allowed to see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

BY HENRY MHARA

The club’s technical team led by Lloyd Mutasa last week asked the administration to terminate the former Soccer Star of the Year’s contract, following a string of off-the-field misdemeanours by the midfielder.

Mukamba was top of a long list of players that Mutasa wanted to ship out, which also include goalkeeper Ashley Reyners, Simbarashe Gorogodyo, Carlos Rusere, Thembinkosi Simango, Musa Madhiri, King Nasama, Takunda Sadiki and Jimmy Konono.

But it emerged yesterday that the club has decided against terminating the former Warriors captain’s contract, which still has two years remaining.

Mukamba was sitting on a final warning when Mutasa told the executive that he was fed up with the player, but it appears the club has developed cold feet, fearing the possible costs that could arise from terminating such a contract.

“We sat down as the executive, the technical team and the board and discussed his situation. After some considerations and the legal repercussions that may arise, we decided to give him another chance,” Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera said.

“If we had terminated the contract, we ran the risk of paying off the remainder of the contract. Mukamba’s contract expires in December 2019. We wouldn’t want to pay for all those months. But we have given him the final warning, and any more transgression, he will be dismissed.”

Marechera said they have spoken to Mukamba, who has promised to change his ways.

“He has apologised and promised to repent. He has promised to be a different player next season and we all hope he does for the good of the club and for his career as well.”

Mukamba, has seen his career deteriorate since returning to DeMbare from an unsuccessful stint with Bidvest Wits two years ago.

Reports suggest he was part of a group of players who were taking cough mixtures for intoxication and while a number of squad members including Roderick Mutuma were axed as a consequence, Mukamba was forgiven several times.

But he refused to shed off the bad boy tag, with more reports of gross indiscipline and bad behaviour emerging last season which saw his form on the field taking a dip.

Together with Lincoln Zvasiya, they went AWOL in the final weeks of the campaign as Dynamos chased the league title which they eventually lost to FC Platinum by two points. And again, he got away with a warning while Zvasiya was booted out.

But he still decided not to report for training for the remaining matches, a decision which appeared to have stretched Mutasa’s patience to the limit.

Marechera refused to give details of the club’s activities in the transfer market, saying there are still in negotiations with possible recruits.

But sources confided that the club have completed the transfers of Raphael Manuvire, formerly of ZPC Kariba, Jimmy Tigere who was with relegated Harare City last season and Blessing Moyo, who was clubless last term. The trio signed one-year contracts.

The source added that the club is close to securing the services of Willian Manondo on a one-year loan deal from Harare City, and negotiations were at an advanced stage to sign Kuda Kumwala, who was also with City, goalkeeper Wellington Muuya and Takudzwa Ndoro, the twin brother of Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro.

DeMbare have also opened negotiations with FC Platinum to extend the loan deal for Cleopas Kapupurika, which expired at the end of the year.

More good news in the Dynamos camp ahead of the new season, is the return of striker Christian Ntouba who had gone for trials with Bidvest Wits.

The Cameroonian, who still has a year left with Dynamos, picked an injury during the trials last week, and was sent back to Harare where he is said to be recuperating well.

He is expected to be part of the squad when they begin their pre-season training today.

