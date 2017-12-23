SPAR Zimbabwe takes pride in 2017 community projects

SPAR’s ethos worldwide is founded on pillars of family, women and children.

Each SPAR store operates within its own community to support local charities and initiatives, and also at national level through sponsorship of Childline Zimbabwe.

“We don’t believe in just handing over cheques,” Shamiso Pfumayaramba of SPAR Zimbabwe said.

“SPAR stores nationwide have their own community benefits teams who physically go out into the community and get involved – from digging fields to picking up litter and interacting with children in the homes they support, our teams really engage with their community projects. It’s a great part of the work that we do, and it resonates with all of our staff.”

Among its many social responsibility activities, SPAR installed boreholes and chlorination to provide community water points at its selected stores.

Donations of sanitary towels were also made through Miracle Missions to the women in prisons in support of International Women’s Day.

In May, the SPAR Rainbow Run attracted 2 200 runners and walkers and raised over $17 000 for Childline, as well as partnering with the organisation for the International Day of the African Child, bringing awareness to children in many different schools about what Childline does.

The SPAR Gokwe Rainbow Run raised much-needed funding for flood victims in the surrounding area while the annual SPAR Bonsa Cancer Walk attracted a crowd of over 2 500 and raised $12 000 for various cancer initiatives.

In October, SPAR Kadoma reaped the rewards of many months hard work and dedication at the Jairos Jiri School for the visually-impaired, where earlier in the year, they established a vegetable garden which is now big enough not only to help feed the children, but also for them to supply SPAR with a few lines of vegetables a week, bringing in a bit of extra income with which they can purchase other necessary food.

They also raised nearly $1 000 for the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe in honour of breast cancer awareness month.

In November, they held the Sponsorship of the Pass on the Kindness School Box Challenge, with over 4 500 boxes of stationery and school items delivered to needy children countrywide in December 2017. And in this festive month of December, Spar was involved in the Miracle Missions Children’s Christmas Party, co-ordinating donations from suppliers for food packs to feed over 1 400 children and their caregivers.