Mugabe in safe hands: Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured countries in the region that his government will continue looking after the welfare of former President Robert Mugabe, South African leader and Sadc chair Jacob Zuma revealed on Thursday.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Zuma told journalists in Pretoria following a closed-door meeting with Mnangagwa that the new Zimbabwean leader had assured him that Mugabe was in good hands.
“I have been assured that the founding father of Zimbabwe, former President Mugabe, will be looked after. There will be no problems at all,” Zuma said.
Mugabe was forced to resign last month following a November 14 bloodless military intervention aimed at stopping a brutal internal power struggle that had engulfed the ruling party Zanu PF, hence threatening the stability of the country.
The then Zimbabwean leader, who was placed under house arrest, initially dug in, but capitulated after Zanu PF triggered impeachment proceedings against him on November 21.
Zuma paid tribute to Mugabe and, like Mnangagwa, referred to the former Zimbabwean strongman as “our father”.
“He [Mugabe] is our father. He grew up in the struggle and we have appreciated that this is what is important that in Africa, we should look after our elders,” Zuma said.
Both Mnangagwa and Zuma once served as heads of civil and defence during the liberation struggles of the two countries.
Making his maiden foreign trip since taking charge, Mnangagwa said he had called on Zuma for guidance.
“I felt on my 26th day in office I must come to my brother and receive guidance. He is a very experienced President,” he said.
“I felt that the challenges we face, the first port of call is to go to my colleague and say Your Excellency, I have taken the leadership of Zimbabwe, I seek your guidance in whatever challenges I may face. I have had no doubt he would give his complete and honest guidance.”
South Africa is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner and Mnangagwa said his administration would be economic-oriented.
“My administration will focus on economics and trade co-operation. South Africa is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner. There might be challenges, but as brothers and sisters, I have come to assure President Zuma that we should feel open to discuss any challenges in order to grow our respective economies and co-operation,” the President said.
Mugabe and Mnangagwa fell out in the last days of the former’s Presidency, with the then Zanu PF leader using public platforms to denigrate his deputy, while the then VP’s supporters claimed he had been poisoned at a rally in Gwanda using ice-cream from Gushungo Dairies owned by the former First Family.
The former President is currently in the Far East for routine medical treatment at the expense of the State.
zuma Mugabe is not zimbabwe’s founder get your facts straight
Mugabe ruined Zimbabwe and had many good humans murdered, his family are obscene with wealth while the nation is starving… Mugabe invaded and stole farms but he never touched the (((mines))), Mugabe was an imperialist puppet… Mbanje was illegal and the people were oppressed. The entire Mugabe family ought to be stripped of all wealth. Zuma is a (((Puppet))) for the Synagogue of Satan
Very experienced .. my foot! All you will get from Zuma is polishing up the act on women.
Comment…Mubage in deed ruined this country but we was not alone in the process killing this country he was helped mostly by those who removed him so nothing is going to change in Zimbabwe .What Zimbabwe we need to do is to change bus because the bus is now inefficient we need a new bus , Changing a driver doesn’t change anything ..Mugabe failed at last but he was principled.
That old man called Mugabe is very rich with 13 farms. Gushungo dairy with poisonous ice cream belongs to him. Mugabe lost my respect in 1990.
Comment…Mugabe in far east for medicals,ngaendeswe kuPari to taste how it feel to be sick in zim kwete kuwaster maState funds kumunhu akalooter zim dry
President Jacob Zuma probably never read History.This is the problem we have with those messing up our politics, EDUCATION.
President Robert Mugabe was not even a founding member of The First Dare Rechimurenga.
Wamwe watinoziwa wakatonga wariwo mujeri na RGM kuma sixties.
Inga vana Mandela vairapwa muSouth Africa wani eye wakauraya zvipatara zvakasiiwa naSmith zvirizvemberi . Mugabe for sure destroyed our economy and western countries relationships. Even if he is in the safe hands we will remember him as the worst Dictator in Africa.
And is the ordinary zimbabwean safe?
Zuma has no interest in the prosperity of Zimbabwe. so long as Zimbos supply cheap labour in SA and trade balance is in favor of SA, he will be happy.
Zuma, “Yes, ED, that’s how I’ve handled the Guptas. Now, if they’d only flee the country like your Joshis…”
Mnangagwa, “Hahaha… very good Msholozi. I may still refer to your casebook if I have any problems with Interpol and Zunaid Moti.”
Comment…Zuma cnt be said he is an experienced President. Hw cme on that corrupt person
Comment…ngarapwewo muno mugabe iyeye
Bobby Bob was a corrupt and useless leader. Mugabe must be jailed. He destroyed the economy of our nation.