Gweru to purchase $8 000 parking discs

GWERU City Council is planning to purchase parking discs worth $8 309 next year, a senior council official has said.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the discs would be bought, as part of council’s efforts to automate the parking system and enhance revenue collection from parking areas.

“We have plans to purchase parking discs worth $8 309 in 2018,” Gwatipedza said during a full council meeting last week.

“The discs would be purchased subject to availability of funds and if all goes well would be prioritised at the beginning of the year.”

Gwatipedza said the manual system has been marred with irregularities, with some of the revenue not finding its way into council coffers.

Motorists have often complained that the manual system is inefficient and have seen their cars unnecessarily clamped.

Councillors at the meeting unanimously agreed that there was need to put strict measures in collecting revenue at parking areas.

But mayor Charles Chikozho said the only solution was using the automated system.

Meanwhile, council has planned to flight tenders next year for the supply of computer stationery, fuel and equipment at water treatment plants.

