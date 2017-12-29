Filmmakers form regional body

FILMMAKERS in Bulawayo recently set up the Southern Film Society (SFS), an organisation poised to make the City of Kings the hub of content production and help market the region’s content.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Following a meeting with former Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Makhosini Nhlongwane and DStv, the Bulawayo-based content creators founded SFS to promote growth of the film sector in the city.

The meeting attended by leading content producers, saw filmmakers electing a steering committee that will get the ball rolling.

The steering committee is made up of Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube (chairman), Kudzai Chikomo (vice-chair), Priscilla Sithole (administrative secretary), Thembelihle Moyo (treasurer) and Admire Kudita (business development and public relations officer).

Kudita told NewsDay that SFS was destined to make Bulawayo the hub of content production.

“We are geared to make the city the hub of content production by creating superlative and exportable content. The youthful and dedicated producers chosen to lead the organisation are already transforming the film industry,” he said.

Kudita said unlike other organisations that have died a natural death a few months after their formation, SFS would have a lengthy lifespan, as it was driven by excellence.

“The organisation will be driven by excellence, mediocrity will not be tolerated. We are prepared to engage individuals and organisations for joint projects,” he said.

“We are not yet registered, but we will definitely follow the legal requirements.”

