Feast, famine for Zimbabwe rugby

The year 2017 will go down as one of the most turbulent periods for Zimbabwean rugby, particularly for national 15s side, the Sables who were beaten, battered and bruised all the way.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Having started off their Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign with a hard fought 28-16 win away to Senegal what followed after that was a disaster with one defeat after another, both at home and away.

Against Senegal, the Sables defied odds with the win considering they missed key players in that match, but the Cyprian Mandenge-coached side still came up with a spirit lifting triumph.

That was before defeats came against everyone else in the elite group with Tunisia and Kenya defeating the Sables in Harare and Bulawayo respectively.

The team was also bullied by the Uganda and fell to Namibia too.

Mandenge lost his job as Sables coach after the poor run while the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) board was also kicked out by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

ZRU president Nyararai Sibanda, his two deputies Noddy Kanyangarara and Tapiwa Mangezi, as well as treasurer Joseph Lambert were all shown the exit after the then Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane had raised a red flag.

Russel Karimazondo was appointed interim president by the SRC with Tungamirai Brighton Mashungu Sithembelenkosini Sibanda, Judith Chiyangwa and Bongani Zamchiya all getting onto the board.

Elections were held during the first week of December and former Sables player Aaron Jani won the right to lead ZRU after he was elected unopposed.

The elections also saw seasoned rugby administrator Losson Mtongwiza bounce back as vice-president (north) after beating Tungamirai Mashungu by nine votes to two, while Martin Shone beat Dave Nash by a similar margin for the vice-president (south).

While there were challenges in the 15s side, the Cheetahs enjoyed another successful year by qualifying for the World cup.

Despite suffering a last gasp 10-7 loss to hosts Uganda in the Rugby Africa Sevens tournament final in Kampala Zimbabwe still booked their place at the global showcase which will be staged in San Francisco, United States, next year. The Cheetahs also secured a place at next year’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series core status qualifier at the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens.

Gilbert Nyamutsamba’s side were, however, disappointed for not going all the way to what would have been their fourth continental title.

