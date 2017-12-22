Come to us for cash crunch solutions: Chamisa tells Zanu PF

MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zanu PF government to approach the opposition for ideas on how to tackle the cash crisis, saying the ruling party had no clue on how to address the shortages.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Speaking to NewsDay soon after the State of the Nation Address by the President on Wednesday, Chamisa said the speech skirted around issues really affecting Zimbabweans, especially considering that people were still spending long hours queuing for their hard-earned cash at banks.
He said the nation had expected Mnangagwa to offer tangible solutions for the cash crisis.
“The cash crisis cannot only be dealt with through statements. It must be dealt with through direct action in terms of ensuring that the bank queues disappear,” Chamisa said.
“We (MDC-T) are ready to give them free ideas on how to end the long bank queues, but they do not listen, and arrogance destroys government. We are ready to give them alternatives to the cash crunch, but that is if they come to us.”
He also defended his recent trip to the United States of America together with People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti and Transform Zimbabwe’s Jacob Ngarivhume.
“There is a lot of goodwill that was attached to our trip to America. It is a pity that people do not understand that we are the official alternative to government in this country, and our president, Morgan Tsvangirai, is the shadow president of the State and so each time we go out there, we go to engage on behalf of the country so that doors are opened for Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said.
“Contrary to propaganda and misinterpretations, we did not go to America to call for any (punitive) measures. We have no control over American policy. If anything, we asked the Americans to continue with the humanitarian support they have been giving to Zimbabweans.”
MakhosiXamu
Liar, Nelson.
ty
Chamisa you are realy a disgrace considering your age.concerning issue of cash crisis as a member of parliament why cant your contribute your ideas.by the way how much do you have in your pillow?
Grace Mugabe
Wether all you like it or not MDC has the keys to the economy you can shout whatever you want but it wont yield results at all the truth is what Chamisa is saying wether you like it or not.
maxwell mukombachoto
This chamisa guy is just a nonsense.He thinks just because he is in opposition he must always oppose.Immaturity really.
CeeJay
The lies are over for you guys. Zimbabweans needed a new era after Mugabe. I hope ED has managed to give us that. Change was only possible through ZanuPF itself not through you guys. The Mugabe era was a blessing in disguise for you. You could tap into Donor funds on the pretext of removing Mugabe and nothing else, Now that Mugabe is removed, you are left with nothing to offer Zimbabweans. Let me be blunt with you-You are finished
x factor
Chamisa i think your focus now is on being a lawyer. Forget about politics. if you are democrats as you say, why are you that blind to see that Morgan is sick to be taking Zimbabwe to the next level, of which i believe we are already in that mode. Tsvangirai is like a cult i think, and he is your conduit of siphoning money from donors. But i think your party time has just ended. i think you can see that boldly.
Observer
Chamisa you misstepped this time. You have lost credibility. Most Zimbabweans want a turn around of the economy and the first big step was removal of Mugabe. The next step is to allow and support the current leadership the chance to improve things. So far ED is saying the right things. If they do not walk the walk you have your chance in six months but already you have lost my vote with your trip and careless utterances.
jabwisi
Chamisa is a danger to this economy
raymond kapfunde
Comment…chamisa and team i thank you for that trip
chatunga
Comment…we want results frm this new gvt nothing else,short of tangible results ,will boot you out of office
G40 Cabal In DIASPORA
Chamisa usadero iwe. Unoda kuvhoterwa nekutambura kwedu. MDC takaruza tariro kwamuri kubva pamakatanga kuita zvimapato zvenyu musati matombopiwa mukana wekutonga. Imi vakomana hamusikuda kubudirira kwenyika but you are hungry for power. Makaona kuti ED varikumhanya neMANIFESTO yenyu saka parizvino hamuna nyaya. makadadira ED achida kukupinzai imi mukada kupa vanhu venyu vamaida asi ED aida vanhu vanosimudza hupfumi mukaramba nhasi mave kuti huyai kwatiri. What was the reason for your trip to America? Kuda kuti safisa kuti tizokuvhoterai manje ED anotopagona kana atadza tingatovhotera mai Mujuru better than you . Munoti kuenda America ndokuti vanhu vaku vhoterei here? Hamuchina mari yeku campaigna, mave kutsvaga rubatsiro from Trumph. Ko iye Trumph munomuita munhu kwaye here, arikutomhanyisanawo nekudyawo kwake. Now Trumph amended the tax bill, which will favor the richest, kuti iye business rake rifaye. campaign chamisa ndokuti muvhoterwe, zvenyu zvekutaura pa news day muri kuharare uko hazviudze ma votes. gogo varikumusha havatombozive newsday zvachose vanoda munhu anoenda kwavari uchivaudza change nekuvapa something. Ghetto youths harivhote iwe, usanyeberwa ne social media woona neune support. Plus Chamisa you are a fan of former president which means you are a G40 Cabal saka waida kuzopinda mu Unity gvt na ED sei. you think ED is fool.
Tozvireva Kupiko
….for heaven’s sake Zimbos,what do you want? Have you been subjected to Zanu way of doing things so deep that you cannot imagine alternative voices? A mark of democracy is having a government that is in check and that is only possible when you have alternative voice. MDC may not be perfect, Morgan and co may not exactly be your Corbyn & co but at least we can keep ED & co in check so that they deliver on their promises and we all win!
Kugarakunzwananahamandishe Garanewako
Comment……Murikuda kugutsa Hurumende here kana vene vose veZimbabwe? Isuwo vanhu tinodazve kuona kuti wamboiteyi kana makamboitireiwo vanhu. Ndicha, ndichazo, tichazo. Ummmmmmmmm? Kanzurazi, MPs. Ndisarudzeyi kuitira kuti ndozo-oo. Veduwe-eeeeeeeeee! Batsirayi vanhu nemoyo yenyu yose.
ZIMBOS
Its really a fact during unity government things where stable and investors have trust in government unlike today business have no trust in government.Why are investors no confidence in government?????????????????
ZIMBO
Its really a fact during unity government things where stable and investors have trust in government unlike today business have no trust in government.Why are investors dont have confidence in government?????????????????
Ramaphosa
Zanu pf Pride will kill all of us believe it or not.I dont wish to waste my time debating this but if you are a right thinking Zimbabwean you are going to realise that we just entered Phase 2 of suffering!!!!!!
Ngwena
oPPOSITION IN AFRICA NEED TO UNDERSTAND ONE THING. THERE IS TIME TO OPPOSE WHEN THERE IS SOMETHING TO OPPOSE THEN THEN IS TIME TO SUPPORT WHEN THERE IS TIME TO SUPPORT. CHAMISA SHOULD NOT BOAST AND SAY WE HAVE SOLUTIONS. THEY NEED TO BE APPROACHED HEY MAN NO TIME FOR APPROACHES AND NEGOTIATIONS. JUST SAY WHAT YOU CAN DO AND WE SEE IF THE GVT WILL NOT PICK IT UP. CHANGE STRATEGY GUYZ NO TALK SHOWS. TIME TO ACT. TIME TO BUILD OUR NATION. NO TIME TO SMEAR ONE ANOTHER IF ZANU IS SAYING NO PASI NE MDC IT MEANS THEY RECOGNISE YOUR IMPORTANCE BUT IF YU DONT COME TO THE PARTY THATS YOUR PROBLEM MAN BUT THE TRAIN DOES NOT STOP. ONCE THE ECONOMY PICKS UP SURELY YOU WILL DIE AS MDC NATURAL DEATH OF CAUSE. CHANGE STRATEGY MDC CHINJA MAITIRO MDC MAITIRO CHINJA.
budya365
Nhai Va Chamisa pple are suffering whilst you have the solution. This is nonenses. Is you Party for the pple or for you leaders. you are in PARL. Why cant you give the the solution
palesa
pastor Chamisa is one of the pastor of another kind. the problem with our opposition is, they see themselves as the best minds and the only one with a better vision to deliver.if they have solutions why can’t they share, it reminds me of the recent ANC party president election.. the one who was supposed to deputies Ramaphosa a woman failed to be part of his team cause of,Ramaphosa has to come to me and beg me to be his deputy. that’s the very situation with MDC… pride of self and attention seekers party. in other words they use the situation on their advantage… if you want to be a hero, do right thing, it’s like they are happy with the cash crisis and are taking it as if their supporters are not Zimbabweans also
Erica
I really think that chamisa need not be blamed by Pro zanu guys who hv failed the economy for 37 years. Nelson z ryt cz they proved their ability during the unity gvt. We r enjoying technology cz of this guy. Mugabe and zanu hd failed. I agree lets give ED a chance. Mugabe z gone lets forge ahead.
Diibulaanyika
It is a shame that we have some fools already fooled by Mnangagwa who has done nothing since taking over from Mugabe Money changers are having a field ques at backs are the order of the day pple still drink water full of shiit in the capital city .This is the weakest govt ever to run this country and we are headed noway Mnangagwa is just not good enough to lead this country he is total dander head
Chimedza matombo
All of us who are normal and mentally sound know MDC is the only party which can fix our economic problems they did it while in govt they brought USD which was later abused and stolen by zanu . Zanu has failed for 37 yrs and we can not worst time giving them chances again for what .
CRITIC
really that’s interesting! that is the very problem that made Mugabe who he was when people thot there was no other person who could rule Zimbabwe. we see MDC as a savior of some sort. Croc should be given a chance until elections and MDC going to US on our behalf was dirty politics. What matters to them is winning for themselves not for the Zimbo like me. We are no fools and i think the Croc knows that now and he is doing what he can within time frames. stop taking sides we all waiting to vote next year asi in the mean time we want things to normalize some what and any person who cries for sanctions to remain and to force who ever is in power is an ENEMY OF THE STATE. Why did u not try other avenues? u are as greedy as the former Zanu PF. self centred and self serving. for now my vote is not urs neither is it the crocs but watching space to see who acts in best interest of the state. MDC 0 CROC 1. For now coz i am but a voter who ever remains changing and putting our interest at heart deserves the post. Its not a darn deal for mdc before we just wanted change any change but now we want leaders to make a difference in our lives sincere ones. we all make mistakes and if MDC is without sin let them throw the stones at Croc but if u are as human as well of us u have made your share of mistakes no matter how little. why could u not wait for 8 month for elections or approach the current government or petition these changes to be made? just as we marched we would have supported that cause. But alas
Gammarayz
Chamisa is just politicking, DONT take him seriously
Chimedza matombo
I would rather vote for another political party which is not zanu and lets give chance to other political parties zanu has failed dismally and its a waste of time to vote for it .I do not want to suffer again for 37yrs no no no no zanu out.
Affected
Comment…the current government and it’s leaders contributed to the fall of Zimbabwe . and we all know whose credit it was during the unit government for bringing Zim back on its elbows – maybe. Its these same people who are in charge who had the power to change things back then but they didnt. So where is the hope coming from? We have become so dumb that we get fooled so much as to rely on manufactured hope? Let’s not forget that our main objective was to rid ourselves of ZANU-PF not mugabe alone.
Igwe7
Chamisa pakubvuma kuenda kuUSA wakaporonga dai wakasiya mapolitical non starter ana Biti vakaenda vega hona manje tava kuDoubter kuti chimuti chiuye pauri
Dave
Well done Chamisa we don not care what the herald and zbc lied about you they talked of non existing sanctions and fools swallowed those lies Let elections come we take out these thugs .we are sick and tired of zanu
Grace Mugabe
Wether all you like it or not MDC has the keys to the economy you can shout whatever you want but it wont yield results at all the truth is what Chamisa is saying wether you like it or not.
Kugarakunzwananahamandishe Garanewako
Erica, pano apana asimudza kadhi remusangano. Chamisa anoda kuvhoterwa nevanhu pasina chaabatsira
nacho vanhu. Parizvino anomiririra Kuwadzana anogarako. Ngaasatsvinya achidaro. Ndozvinoshaisa vhoti, mangwana fumo oti ndabirirwa. Achikanganwa kuti atsvinya. Handi MDC-T MPs vanodaro, kwese.
AnOpinion
Hapana solution yava nayo. Kungotsvagawo kupinda mupaper. The whole mdc is a mess, just because muri ma lawyer nema accountant doesn’t mean you are special. Tese tinato tumapaper twedu saka hapana zvamungatiudze. The investors are coming in with confidence in the people not in the hope of an mdc gvt. The elections will humble the mdc.
Analyst
MDC slowly losing it….We do not need mercenaries!
General Dingo
The MDC is now clueless and they have to look themselves into the mirror because times have changed. They are in danger of going into the political dustbin come 2018.
Ngava chinje maitiro pachavo
philipi
isu zvedu zii tichiziva pekuvhotera come 2018,nyika iya yakuzonaka manje
tsikayi
no amount of propaganda will make zanu win 2018 nhema tsvuku
Baba Vatatenda
I am shocked
patmac
life is dynamic, it constantly turns. what made you sucussful is not going to materialised.change the mindset chamisa……
moyondizvo
When Chamisa and others from MDC-T joined government in 2009, it did not take 3 days for cash to be available. That is a historical fact. What are all these people criticizing Chamisa howling about? If they like the ZANU (PF) induced bank queues they should just say so.
ngqukula
ngazalwa kuyizanu,ngaze ngazala kulokhe kuyizanu labantwana bami sebezebakhula kulokhe kulecomdey yeparty le izanu. sokuyisikhathi ukuthi kushintshe kungene olamafesh ideas
TyreseHunt50
Thanks for this site. This was really a big help for my research. I really appreciate your website. Thanks Again.