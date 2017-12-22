Come to us for cash crunch solutions: Chamisa tells Zanu PF

MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zanu PF government to approach the opposition for ideas on how to tackle the cash crisis, saying the ruling party had no clue on how to address the shortages.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Speaking to NewsDay soon after the State of the Nation Address by the President on Wednesday, Chamisa said the speech skirted around issues really affecting Zimbabweans, especially considering that people were still spending long hours queuing for their hard-earned cash at banks.

He said the nation had expected Mnangagwa to offer tangible solutions for the cash crisis.

“The cash crisis cannot only be dealt with through statements. It must be dealt with through direct action in terms of ensuring that the bank queues disappear,” Chamisa said.

“We (MDC-T) are ready to give them free ideas on how to end the long bank queues, but they do not listen, and arrogance destroys government. We are ready to give them alternatives to the cash crunch, but that is if they come to us.”

He also defended his recent trip to the United States of America together with People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti and Transform Zimbabwe’s Jacob Ngarivhume.

“There is a lot of goodwill that was attached to our trip to America. It is a pity that people do not understand that we are the official alternative to government in this country, and our president, Morgan Tsvangirai, is the shadow president of the State and so each time we go out there, we go to engage on behalf of the country so that doors are opened for Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said.

“Contrary to propaganda and misinterpretations, we did not go to America to call for any (punitive) measures. We have no control over American policy. If anything, we asked the Americans to continue with the humanitarian support they have been giving to Zimbabweans.”