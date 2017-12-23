Bots teens allegedly kill, bury Zim man

PALAPYE — Two Batswana teenagers were remanded in police custody last Friday after their arrest on allegations of killing and secretly burying a 30-year-old Zimbabwean man who had hired them for a piece job in Mahalapye.

Mmegi

According to the police, the teenagers killed the Zimbabwean on November 24 after completing the job he had hired them for.

Police Superintendent Isaac Mamadi said the two suspects were later arrested after driving away in the deceased’s car.

The suspects then led the police to a river between Mahalapye and Mokotswane villages, where the deceased’s decomposing body was recovered.

“Our investigations are still ongoing, but from what we gather, issues arose after payment when the deceased gave the suspects half the amount he had promised them because he was not fully paid,” Mamadi said.

“The deceased’s body was decomposed when it was exhumed and there were signs of wounds and cuts on the head.”