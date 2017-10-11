Zim man gets 180 years for robbery in SA

A SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean man, Max Virima Tinashe, was recently sentenced to a total of 180 years for 38 armed robbery and housebreaking cases he committed between March 2012 and April 2015.

Tinashe (30) originally from Masvingo was arrested near the Beitbridge Border Post where he had terrorised communities, especially women, with his victims including partners having sex inside cars in the bushes; people who were walking at night; breaking into homes and robbing and raping women between the ages of 14 and 35 years old.

Provincial Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba applauded the team of detectives and crime intelligence, who worked hard to ensure that Tinashe was brought to book.

“This is a milestone achievement in the fight against serious and violent crimes, including rapes, especially where firearms and other dangerous weapons are involved.

“We are determined to clean all the affected areas of any acts of criminality. We urge the community to continue supporting us by giving quality and reliable information at all times,” General Ledwaba said. — Online