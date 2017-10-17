SkyzMetro FM launches awards

BULAWAYO commercial radio station SkyzMetro FM will hold the inaugural SkyzMetro Music Awards on December 21 to honour trailblazing players in the music industry.

BY ARTS CORRESPONDENT

The radio station will host an awards nomination party on November 24.

Station manager Godwin Phiri last week said the awards will be held annually to support the creative arts industry in Bulawayo.

“The SkyzMetro Music Awards will be held annually, beginning of this year to award the creative music industry players for their tireless efforts,” he said.

“SkyzMetro FM continues to push the boundaries in support of the creative arts industry in Bulawayo and its environs by ensuring that artistes are not only socially celebrated, but that they may be financially empowered as well as supported to ensure that the industry as a whole is reinforced with relevant and sustainable support systems.”

He said music nominations shall be considered from music that was produced and released between September 11, 2016 and September 11, 2017.

“For technical and original reasons, music that first emerged through the SkyzMetro FM airwaves before 11 September 2016 will also be considered for nomination. In other words, music released prior to September 11, 2016, but only evidently popularised by the advent of SkyzMetro FM will be considered,” he said.

He added that for all the 18 categories, each gong will carry prize money to compliment artistes’ work while the people’s choice awards consisting of song of the year, best male and female will carry more in prize money than the general awards.

Phiri said the general public shall recommend nominees for all awards via papers filled physically from SkyzMetro FM office, via call in on designated radio programme segments and via online platforms afforded by the station.

“A committee of SkyzMetro FM presenters, producers, additionally external music entertainment journalists, SkyzMetro listeners and music industry stakeholders will form an adjudication committee that will shortlist and decide on eventual winners of all the general awards,” he said.