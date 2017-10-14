Skolopad on Zodwa beef: ‘She’s like a trailer and I am a car’

JOHANNESBURG — Singer and dancer Nonhlanhla “Skolopad” Qwabe is ready to take her beef with Zodwa Wabantu to the next level and has promised more fireworks between the two, even claiming that her rival would be nothing without Afrotainment boss DJ Tira.

“The beef is about to go from mincemeat to a new level. Zodwa has made it clear that she has a problem with me, when I didn’t have a problem with her. The only difference between her and me is that she has (DJ) Tira. She is like a trailer, always following Tira, while I am a car doing it without anyone’s support,” she said during an interview.

Skolopad and Zodwa have been feuding ever since Zodwa refused to take a picture with her at a Feather Awards nomination party in Johannesburg last month. Skolopad said she did not feel like she needed to respond to Zodwa’s jabs until the dancer recently questioned her singing credentials.

“After I commented that me and Babes Wodumo are different to her because we are dancers and singers while she maybe wants to be us because she is just a dancer, she told me that she was also an artiste and said that she had never heard of my songs,” Skolopad said.

She then cheekily tweeted Zodwa a clip of her singing, to “educate” the dancer.

Skolopad said that the feud between them had got so intense she would not share a stage with Zodwa until the day the dancer was working for her as a private MC.

“I will only think about having her as my MC at one of my big shows, going: ‘Are you ready for Skolopad-a? (Zodwa impersonation)’ and doing her moves. She will be opening for me. I will be paying her, but only as my MC,” Skolopad said.—TshisaLIVE