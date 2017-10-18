Rusike resurfaces in Zambia

FORMER Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike is trying his luck at Zambian Premier Soccer League side Zanaco.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The midfielder flew to Zambia last week for trials with the Premiership outfit.

This follows the termination of his contract by Caps United last month.

It is understood Rusike’s deal was brokered by an agent, George Deda, who has links with the Zambian club.

Deda was influential in arranging Caps United’s pre-season in Zambia and it is believed he was behind the player’s move.

However, Deda referred questions to Caps United, but several efforts to call chief executive Cuthbert Chitima were not successful, as his phone was unreachable.

Caps United severed ties with Rusike last month and while the club refused to comment on the reasons, the midfielder blamed his woes on injuries, which had kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

He was part of the club’s squad that excelled in the Caf Champions League this season, where they reached the group stages.

If he impresses at the Zambian champions, he will join compatriot Zimeseleni Moyo, who also plays for the club.