Residents shun BVR over shortage of commissioners

Bulawayo residents have complained over shortage of commissioners to certify their affidavits at some Biometric Voter Registration centres in the city, a situation which has forced some to stay out of the voter registration exercise.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Tuesday rolled out a nationwide Biometric Voter Registration blitz with some centres, particularly in Bulawayo, registering low turnout.

Other residents said their landlords were reluctant to assist them with documents for proof of residence.

“I am a vendor I wake up early in the morning and spend the whole day here waiting for customers. For me to go and get a form from the centre and go to look for the commissioner of oaths elsewhere and come back to register becomes a long process which is what discourages many of us wishing to register. I suggest that everything be done under one roof,” he said.

Zec Commissioner Qhubani Moyo said Zec does not have the capacity to assign commissioners of oaths at all centres across the country.

“Zec does not have the capacity to provide commissioners of oaths in all centres in the 10 provinces of the country. The proof of residence form is available on our website, people can download it so that they can have it before going to register,” Moyo said, adding that Zec would soon launch a media blitz to publicise the exercise.