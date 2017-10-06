Who are you? Moyo asks Mnangagwa

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has requested more information from Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he can respond to the $3 million defamation lawsuit filed last Friday.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
In a request for further particulars filed by Moyo’s lawyers, Hussein, Ranchhod and Co, the Tsholotsho North MP wants Mnangagwa to explain a number of issues before he can submit his defence. Moyo wants Mnangagwa to explain what the politburo is and also the position held by the Vice-President in the forum.
“Plaintiff (Mnangagwa) is required to state what Zanu PF politburo is, what positions do the plaintiff and defendant hold in the politburo, how many members consist of the politburo?” part of the request read.
Moyo wants Mnangagwa to explain how he caused the video, which he presented against Mnangagwa, to be circulated to the general public.
“The manner in which defendant instigated the circulation to the general public of the video, what date and place did the defendant ‘instigate’ the circulation of the video to the general public?” the demand read.
Moyo also wants Mnangagwa to provide him with a copy of the video or transcript of the exact words, which he uttered, which are defamatory and also demands to know if Mnangagwa was given an opportunity to respond to the defamatory statements in the politburo.
Mnangagwa filed a defamation lawsuit against Moyo after the minister allegedly claimed the Vice-President attempted to murder veteran broadcaster, Godfrey Majonga by forcing him to jump out of a window in a Harare building.
The Vice-President says the allegations are patently false and have affected his credibility and undermine him as the Vice-President of Zimbabwe and government official responsible of administering the Justice ministry.
Bwe
Like in the Zimdef case Professor Moyo is again wasting the court’s and people’s time on frivolous technicalities. If what he said about VP Mnangagwa is true, why waste time like this. Prove it in court.
eliasha
Please spare the Lame Duck he is still recovering from the alleged poisoning and needs some quiet time to be fully fit.
Jojo
Comment…The proceedings of zpf politoburo meetings are private and how does one claim that his statuture has been damaged.? Pedzeranai. After all Godfrey Majonga is still alive and maybe the alleged girlfriend is also around. Both will be called to court to give evidence. I hope both will placed under police protection until the case is finalised.
C. Moyo
what makes a good lawyer is looking at the technicalities rather than just the merit of the case. the law of defamation is a tricky one particularly on public figures like VP Mnangagwa. after all the proceedings in Politburo meetings are private as the other reader has said. I think VP should have done his homework as a lawyer before filling this lawsuit. you guys in zanu pf stop these lawsuits against one another. as far as i can remember only one lawsuit sailed through which was filled in 2005 by Professor Moyo. you guys must behave like Ministers and work for the country than what you are presently doing. look at the state of our economy and you are busy with useless things. history will charge you very harshly.