Man stabs brother over debt

A 24-YEAR-OLD Chinamhora man appeared in court yesterday facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed his brother over a debt.

Anderson Wadson, of Mlauzi village, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Wadson was remanded to October 31 pending trial.

It is the State’s case that on October 14 this year, Anderson stabbed James Wadson using an Okapi knife on the chest and once on the ribs over a debt.

The State alleges James was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he is still admitted.

In a related incident, two Epworth man appeared before a Harare magistrate facing attempted murder charges after they stabbed a man who was restraining them from assaulting his friend.

Mike Naison (30) and Kudzaishe Muderedzwa (24) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Sande.

They were remanded to October 31 and were also advised to approach the High Court for bail.

It is the State case that on October 15 this year at around 1am, the complainant, who is not named in court papers, was at a memorial service in Glennwood Park, Epworth, and he saw his friend being assaulted by Naison and Muderedzwa.

The complainant went to stop the suspects from further assaulting his friend, but the suspects turned on him.

It is alleged Naison then produced a knife and stabbed the complainant once on the thigh.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.