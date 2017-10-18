Man (46) caught sexually abusing 5-year-old neighbour

A 46-YEAR-OLD Mhondoro man was allegedly caught in the act while sexually attacking a five-year-old girl on her way back from school.

BY GIFT NJIRISI

The girl’s aunt is said to have caught the man red-handed as she came down to the river while following up on the little girl.

The man appeared at the High Court recently seeking to be remanded out of custody and his application is yet to be determined by the court.

It is the State’s case that the suspect met the young girl near Gonza River while she was alone and on her way back home.

After meeting the girl, it is alleged, the man took her behind a bush, pulled up her school uniform and raped her, only to be caught red-handed by the girl’s aunt.

The State alleges the aunt managed to identify the suspect before he ran away from the scene.

The suspect, however, was arrested on June 25, 2017 when the girl’s aunt reported the matter to the Norton Rural Police.

In his bail application, the man urged the judge to consider granting him bail, saying he was the sole breadwinner for his family.

“I am the breadwinner, thus, I want to take care of my family. I am willing to deposit $50 to the court and visit the nearest police station once a week,” he said.