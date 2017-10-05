Gweru town clerk’s curtains budget set at $9 683

Gweru City Council has resolved that the budget for curtains to be fitted at town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s house be set at $9 683.

By Stephen Chadenga

In July, councillors had proposed that the curtains budget should not exceed $10 000, following protests by residents against the initial plan to splash $36 000 on the curtains.

The curtains will be fitted at Gwatipedza’s official residence, formerly used as the mayor’s mansion.

“It has been proposed that curtains at the town clerk’s residence be supplied at a cost of $9 683,37 by SM Taylor,” mayor Charles Chikozho said at a full council meeting this Tuesday.

“The mayor’s parlour should also be fitted with curtains at a total cost of $4 570.”

In January, Gwatipedza disclosed that the mansion, which has been lying idle since the departure of then mayor, Sesel Zvidzai in 2008, required at least $40 000 to fix its crumbling fittings.

Meanwhile, Chikozho said some mushrooming suburbs were putting pressure on the city’s water infrastructure.