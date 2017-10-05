Gweru town clerk’s curtains budget set at $9 683

Gweru City Council has resolved that the budget for curtains to be fitted at town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s house be set at $9 683.
By Stephen Chadenga
In July, councillors had proposed that the curtains budget should not exceed $10 000, following protests by residents against the initial plan to splash $36 000 on the curtains.
The curtains will be fitted at Gwatipedza’s official residence, formerly used as the mayor’s mansion.
“It has been proposed that curtains at the town clerk’s residence be supplied at a cost of $9 683,37 by SM Taylor,” mayor Charles Chikozho said at a full council meeting this Tuesday.
“The mayor’s parlour should also be fitted with curtains at a total cost of $4 570.”
In January, Gwatipedza disclosed that the mansion, which has been lying idle since the departure of then mayor, Sesel Zvidzai in 2008, required at least $40 000 to fix its crumbling fittings.
Meanwhile, Chikozho said some mushrooming suburbs were putting pressure on the city’s water infrastructure.
"Mackenzie"
Thank you Stephen Chadenga for bringing the curtain issue to light, once again. It appears Mayor, Charles Chikozho and Elizabeth Gwatipedza make reading headlines for the wrong reasons! Just recently there was the issue of the dump site where Charles Chikozho announced that they were still working on “modalities” while residents continue to be exposed to toxic waste. Then the fight between residents and his administration reference the in-effective communication on the pre-paid water meters – and now the resolution of a $9,683.00 budget for the procurement of domestic drapes… Gweru City is one of the most filthy places at present, I would have expected Chikozho’s administration to turn around the fortunes of the City by representing the residents aspirations, and prayers in terms of service delivery and development, but this remains an imagination. Let me begin for a moment to mention some of the areas that require urgent attention, Road rehabilitation, street lights, grass cutting, waste management amongst many. The Gweru river bridge as you enter the city used to be well maintained, the Nashville suburb has some roads completely closed due to over growth of grass and tress, the list is endless! While the administration may present their ‘challenges’ for the inability to improve the city, these are unacceptable. I challenge you Charles Chikozho to come up with a proper working document that will improve the general condition of the City’s status, if you already have one then clearly its ineffective! As for Elizabeth Gwatipedza, I am sure you will have to do much more to gain our confidence in the execution of your key result areas.
Having said this, perhaps it is time for the relevant Ministry to keep a very close eye on the goings on at Gweru City Council in order to protect us the citizens of Gweru from continued abuse of neglect of key service areas. I am of the opinion that council and residents need to have a good working relationship for any meaningful and sustainable development to take place. As I said before, we the residents contribute to the bulk of councils income revenue and as such we expect and will demand to see an improvement in service provision. The City needs effective communication tools that the residents can access (what happened to your web page) We now rely on Stephen Chadenga for feedback!!!! Well done steve.