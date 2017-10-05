Golfer Follett-Smith storms into early lead

Rising Zimbabwean professional golfer, Benjamin Follet-Smith carded a superb opening round of eight-under par 64 to take a two-shot lead in the National Aids Council (NAC) HIV & Cancer Prevention Drive Pro-Am tournament at Royal Harare Golf Club yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Follett-Smith, who recently turned professional after graduating from Mississippi State University, got his campaign off to a superb start, as he almost equalled the Royal Harare course record of nine-under par 63.

The 23-year-old golfer was six-under at the turn and nine under after 16 holes, but dropped a shot at the penultimate hole to settle for an impressive round of eight-under.

Bulawayo-based seasoned professional golfer, Brian Gondo will start today’s second round two shots off the lead held by Follett-Smith after carding an equally impressive six-under par 66.

The trio of Tranos Muradzikwa, Gary Thompson and Zambian professional, Madalitso Muthiya completed the opening round in a three-way tie for third position at five-under 65.

A star-studded field of 40 professional golfers is taking part in the second edition of the NAC HIV & Cancer Prevention Drive Pro-Am, which runs until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Claris Masawi won the inaugural NAC HIV & Cancer Prevention Drive ladies’ tournament played at Royal Harare Golf Club on Tuesday.

Masawi carded the best individual score of 45 points to come out tops in the big field of 105 ladies who took part in the tournament.

A total of six ladies qualified for the HIV and Cancer Pro-Am tomorrow.

Individual winners (ladies’ tournament)

1) Claris Masawi 45 points

2) Florence Makwabarara 42

3) Eike Mclntosh 41

4Tracy Humbira 40

5) Trish Mkandla 39

6) Lauane Mitchel 39