Forex dealer flees court after pleading guilty

AN illegal foreign currency dealer, who pleaded guilty to the offence last week, allegedly skipped bail and failed to appear in court for sentence yesterday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Rosa Sanudi (40) had been granted $100 bail and remanded to yesterday for sentence by magistrate Josephine Sande.

The court immediately issued a warrant of arrest amid fears she could have skipped the country to avoid the mandatory 10-year jail sentence for contravening provisions of the new exchange control regulations on foreign currency trading.

The State alleges that on October 5 this year, Sanudi was arrested at the Fourth Street Roadport terminus after she was found trading in Zimbabwe bond notes, South African rand and United States dollars without a valid licence.

Police allegedly seized the money which was produced in court as exhibit.

Tatenda Murindagomo appeared for the State.

Government recently gazetted a law under the Exchange Control Amendment Regulations to curb illegal cash and foreign currency trading to curb cash shortages, with over 50 suspects already brought before the courts.