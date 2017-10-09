Flame B set to reposition with new album

FLOURISHING gospel musician, Blessing Manyangadze, popularly known as Flame B, is set to reposition his growing brand, with the launch of his latest album, Five Star Singles on Thursday at an exclusive event set for Rainbow Towers hotel in the capital.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

The singer’s manager, Sharon Hussein told NewsDay that the latest album will be launched by Christ Embassy pastor, Ruth Musarurwa at an event where invited guests will be mostly strategic brand development partners in the corporate world and the media.

Hussein said the artiste was expanding his musical range since his entry into the music industry, to singing worship as well as praise songs.

“We have set out to reposition the Flame B brand, not rebranding him, now he is singing worship songs, his fans knew him as a praise artiste, so we have to align that new side of Flame B,” she said.

“Being an artiste, we believe his voice is his livelihood and intellectual property, we are also exploring ways of insuring his voice, this has never happened in Zimbabwe before.”

Flame B said his mission is to impact the new generation with the word of God.

“It’s a mini album, with three praise and two worship songs. Songs on the album are Imbondisiyayi Ndifare, Your Presence, Mandigonera, God’s Word and Yaweeh, he said.

The Handidzokere Kumba hitmaker has shared the big stage with internationally-acclaimed gospel music stars such as Sinach, Israel Houghton and Frank Edwards among others.

Flame B’s publicist, who is also known by her brand name @SKchata, said the launch was strictly by invitation and they are targeting only 100 guests.

The launch comes at a time Flame B is riding on the success of a show he recently held during a church crusade at the Midlands State University attended by more than 1 000 students, where he made an altar call and more than 300 students heeded the call.