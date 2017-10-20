Con-artist masquerades as Zimra official’s daughter

A MANDARA farmer’s love for deals cost him $21 900 which he handed over to a woman who had convinced him that she was the daughter of a senior tax official and could therefore buy vehicles for him cheaply.

BY GIFT NJIRISI

Isaac Madzivanyika (53) reported the woman, Kudzai Nyoka (32), to the police who subsequently arrested her.

The suspected con-artist from Warren Park, allegedly lied to Madzivanyika that she was the daughter of a senior Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official and could arrange the vehicle deals for him.

Nyoka appeared at the High Court recently seeking bail. It is the State’s case that on September 23, 2017, Madzivanyika was referred to Nyoka by Osbert Hove, after informing him that he was looking for vehicles to buy.

The State alleges Nyoka informed Madzivanyika that there were several cars on auction which she could buy at staff price.

Madzivanyika allegedly gave Nyoka a list of 11 vehicles which he wanted her to buy for him. They included a Toyota Runx, Honda Fit, Toyota Camry, 2 Toyota Hiace vans, 3 Toyota Regius Ace, Hino 4-tonne truck and a 2-tonne Nissan truck all valued at $18 900.

The State alleges that after receiving the cash Nyoka lied to her victim that the vehicles had been loaded onto a carrier truck and would be offloaded at Harare Zimra depot where he would receive them on September 24 this year.

On the said date, the State alleges Madzivanyika contacted Nyoka who indicated that the carrier truck was now in Chivhu and she further offered him household property which included refrigerators, sofas and solar panels which were purportedly being auctioned at Zimra’s Beitbridge warehouse.

After paying $1 900 for the furniture, Madzivanyika later realised he had been duped when the vehicles failed to arrive on the mentioned date and he reported the matter to the police, leading to Nyoka’s arrest.