2 Mvuma relatives take turns to rape maid

Two Mvuma family members have been jailed to an effective 10-year prison term each for gang-raping their teenage maid.

The rapists, aged 45 and 28, who are uncle and cousin respectively, were sentenced yesterday by Gweru provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa.

By Stephen Chadenga

The court heard that the two took turns to rape the 18-year-old maid in August this year after other family members had travelled to Bulawayo.

The matter came to light after a neighbour noticed bruises on the maid’s private parts, while they were bathing and interrogated her.

The complainant later spilled the beans, leading to the convicts’ arrest.

Msipa initially sentenced the duo to 13 years, but suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Andrew Marimo prosecuted the case.