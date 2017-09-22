Witnesses convene 1st Chichewa convention in 20 years

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses will today convene a Chichewa language three-day regional convention in the country for the first time in over 20 years.

BY Staff Reporter

Spokesperson for the organisers Maurice Mapimbiri yesterday said the theme Don’t Give Up!, Musafooke! in Chichewa will draw congregants from around the country at the Harare Assembly Hall starting at 9:20am today through Sunday.

He said this was an historic event after many years, and the convention will demonstrate how Jesus’ example can give parents and children the tools to build stronger and more united families in the face of adversity.

“Many today are disappointed, but the Bible tells us, ‘Don’t Give up/Musafooke!.’ This year’s convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will show how we can enjoy a happy life now and a bright outlook for the future. Attendance is free, and no collection will be taken ,” Mapimbiri said.

The programme will include stimulating talks, interviews, multimedia, feature films and the public discourse examining biblical examples of Jehovah’s people of old, designed to help congregants to keep doing what is fine and to endure trials.

Mapimbiri also said today’s programme was designed to help Christians cultivate the qualities necessary to endure difficulties in this time of the end.

“Tomorrow the programme will answer the question – How does Almighty God supply us with endurance and comfort? In addition, Jesus said: ‘The one who has endured to the end will be saved.’ What can one do to heed His words? For these and more we invite people to come and attend this three-day convention free of charge,” he said.

Congregants will also discover how the Bible and even nature teach lessons about how to endure, and each afternoon there is a feature film about the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: “Remember the wife of Lot.”

On Sunday morning congregants will also benefit from the encouraging discourse Never Give Up Hope!

Other conventions have already been held in various languages across the country such as English, Shona, Ndebele, Zimbabwe Sign Language, Chinese, French and ChiTonga, among others.