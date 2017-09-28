Tsholotsho edge Byo City

A BRACE by Nqobile Mpala ensured troubled Tsholotsho FC got their third win of the season, overcoming Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CITY… 0

TSHOLOTSHO… (1)2

Mpala scored the first goal two minutes into the game after he rose above the Bulawayo City defenders to beat goalkeeper, Ndodana Sibanda, with a header off an Ayanda Ncube cross.

He grabbed the second in the 69th minute after he was set up once again by Ncube before beating an advancing Sibanda. That win, however, did not make any meaningful change on the log table for Tsholotsho, as they remain in 17th position,with 19 points.

They could have scored more, but Lucky Nyathi missed a sitter in the sixth minute, with only Sibanda to beat from another Ncube cross.

Tsholotsho coach, Darlington Dodo said he watched City beat Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup and this gave him an idea on how to approach yesterday’s match.

“I watched them play against Dynamos and we suffocated their midfield and did not give them space. We will fight to the end and with the same mental approach we had today, we will do well,” he said.

His counterpart, Mandla Mpofu, whose Bulawayo City has been inconsistent in the league, was disappointed following the home loss.