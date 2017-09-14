All set for Manicaland Chibuku road to fame

THE stage is set for the Chibuku Road to Fame Manicaland provincial finals, as 10 groups are this Saturday set to fight for the sole ticket to represent the province at the national finals slated for 30 September in Harare.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) acting provincial manager, Alexander Tunzi said they were happy with the preparations ahead of the finals to be held at Neighbourhood Tavern.

“Primarily, the competitions are held to identify, nurture and expose abundant talent found in our provinces, including marketing the brands of our sponsors, Delta Beverages,’’ he said.

“Apart from competing for prizes, youthful and developing musicians are privileged to perform at a stage with the latest band equipment and stage technology currently used by renowned musicians across the globe.”

Seasoned campaigners, who have been in game for the past few years, include last year’s winners Nice to Nice, Mbada Dzemafaro, Nhengure DzeZimbabwe (all from Mutare) and Lion Kings from Makoni.

This year’s event will see four groups — Dhimba Eastern Kings from Mutasa district, Chigapu, Crazy Officers and True Harmony (from Mutare) and Razor Express from Chipinge — battling for honours.

Winners of this year’s event are set to get $500, with the first and second runner-ups getting $300 and $200 respectively.

Nice to Nice are expected to defend their title this year.