SA-based author publishes book

AN anthology by a South Africa-based Zimbabwean author, Butholezwe Mpofu (34) reflects the modern African psyche, bringing a fresh perspective in motivational Ndebele literature which tackles contemporary issues such as culture, religion and love.

The book, Isalakutshelwa Sibona Ngomopho, is a potential setbook for O’ and A’ Levels.

Mpofu’s breakthrough follows the recent success of his debut Ndebele novel, Eyamasi kayilulami and his other works in books such as lzigigaba Zakwandonga Ziyaduma, Sigiya Ngolwethu and Abalobi Bakithi.

Mpofu said his latest novel has received overwhelming appreciation.

“I’m planning to take the book to ZimSec and every college back home. Hopefully they will find it worth using,” he said.

Mpofu said the book was inspired by the story of a girl born in a poverty-stricken family which struggled to educate her.

“I understand that there are things that are to be maintained culturally and they are some practices that need to be done away with. But this generation has lost it as they struggle to give an ear to what the elders are saying,” he said.

Mpofu is part of Abalobi Bakithi, an organisation that promotes indigenous Southern African languages.

—Sharon Sibindi