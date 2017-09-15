Rotaract Club donates books

ROTARACT club of Avondale recently collected 150 books for donation to Dzivaresekwa Community Library.

The book collection campaign, running under the theme Promoting Basic Education and Literacy, was launched in 2015.

Club president Maina Msiska said the main thrust of the book drive was to source books from different stakeholders and individuals.

“The book drive is a brainchild of the 100 Books Campaign and our major aim is to promote readership in schools in our local communities,” she said.

The development followed an earlier donation of 100 books to Halingbury Primary School in Mabelreign and the Dzivaresekwa library was chosen since it was strategically located close to Dzivaresekwa High School.

Club secretary, Simbisai Chikondo, said the initiative was launched after the realisation that most youth spend a lot of time on social media rather than on books.

She said the club was also donating soft copies in a bid to cater for everyone.

Rotaract Club of Avondale has been involved in a number of community projects in Harare. — Calvin Mahachi