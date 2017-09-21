Junior officer accused of insulting Charamba off the hook

A 38-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, who allegedly insulted police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, labelling her “an idiot” for not condemning public lawlessness, was yesterday removed from remand by a Harare magistrate.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

James Mabasa, who is based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ), reportedly made the remarks on a WhatsApp platform, with magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta removing him from remand at the behest of the State.

Prosecutor Francisca Mukumbiri urged the court to remove Mabasa from remand, saying Charamba was away on national duty and could not attend to the case and, as such, the State would proceed by way of summons.

Mabasa made headlines in May this year when detectives from CID Homicide arrested him after receiving an anonymous WhatsApp message denigrating Charamba.

Allegations are that on May 15 this year, Mabasa sent a message to the group, which read: “The police used to hold meetings with magistrates and other law enforcement stakeholders to map a way forward, reducing lawlessness, but now it’s the other way round, the public have meetings with lawyers on ways to disregard police. The public relations office is headed by an idiot, who doesn’t know that she has to encourage the public to be compliant to the police.”

Investigations were carried out and revealed that the phone belonged to Mabasa and a follow-up was made, leading to his arrest at his workplace.

The court heard he was searched and the mobile phone he used to send the denigrating message was found in his possession and the message posted was also discovered in the phone.

It is alleged Mabasa tried to destroy his phone by smashing it on the floor in an effort to get rid of the

message.