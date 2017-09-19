Plumtree housing project deadline set

Financial services group, ZB Financial Holdings Limited, will complete its Plumtree housing project by April, to provide affordable housing in the border town.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The group held a ground breaking ceremony for the project on Saturday in which 708 houses will be constructed. Of the acquired stands, 366 will be in the high-density with the balance of 342 being in the medium density.

Speaking during the ground breaking, ZB group chief executive officer Ron Mutandagayi said the project would provide affordable housing to the border town.

“Recently and following our own internal assessments, we approached Plumtree Town Council among several other local authorities for land to develop. We are pleased that after due process we secured clearance from both council and the Ministry of Local Government culminating in us concluding and signing the relevant land purchase Aagreements,” he said.

Mutandagayi said suitable arrangements would be made through their Plumtree branch to assist those on the housing waiting list and in need of mortgage finance.

“Mortgages are also available for first time home owners, investment and home improvement or for equity release. Repayment terms are up to 25 years subject to terms and conditions. We have set up a mortgage desk set up right here for your mortgage requirements,” he said.

“You may want to build or buy a business property, you are tired of rentals, you already have your existing property but you want to improve it to your specific needs but do not have enough money. You have the resources, but cannot find a property with security or you have started to build, but cannot complete the structure. Talk to us.”

He said the group has also partnered with Plumtree Town council on projects to provide prepared water solutions.

“You will also be pleased to learn that we have been the pioneers in the provision of prepaid electricity vending

solutions. On the back of that successful and robust experience we recently partnered with Plumtree Town Council among others on projects to provide prepaid water solutions,” Mutandagayi said.