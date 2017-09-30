Mzembi sued over $15 000 car debt

A LOCAL car dealer, Premier Auto Services, has taken Tourism minister Walter Mzembi to the High Court demanding payment of an outstanding $15 000 for a Jaguar XF vehicle which the MP purchased through a parliamentary scheme sometime in 2015.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through its lawyers, Messrs Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners, Premier Auto Services filed a chamber application for order by consent on September 27 this year seeking to compel Mzembi to own up on his debt.

In the court papers the firm said on July 16, 2015 it entered into a credit agreement with Mzembi for the purchasing of the said car valued at $50 000.

“In terms of the agreement, $35 000 was to be paid by a parliamentary scheme by the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the balance of $15 000 was to be paid by the defendant (Mzembi) in his personal capacity,” the vehicle firm said.

“Plaintiff (Premier Auto) was in terms of the agreement, entitled to payments of equal instalments of $2 500 per month for the remaining balance of $15 000 for a period of six months. In breach of the agreement between the parties, defendant failed to fully pay the outstanding balance and as to date there is still an outstanding balance.”

According to the agreement attached to the court papers, Mzembi was supposed to have made the initial payment of $2 500 on July 28, 2015 and the last payment on December 28, 2015.

Mzembi has not responded to the litigation and the matter is yet to be set down for hearing.