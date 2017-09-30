Mujuru is Zanu PF: Biti

UNDER-FIRE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has accused former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and her National People’s Party (NPP) of fomenting divisions in the opposition ranks in the wake of a split in his own party.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Biti was “fired” from PDP by his secretary-general Gorden Moyo at a Press conference allegedly held at Mujuru’s deputy Samuel Sipepa Nkomo’s house in Bulawayo on Thursday and replaced by party chairperson Lucia Matibenga.
“I have been holding negotiations with NPP for over two years and I came to a conclusion that Mujuru is in the opposition on the basis of her exclusion from Zanu PF, but she still maintains the blood and spirit of her party in all her dealings. She can’t be trusted,” he said yesterday.
Mujuru was reported to have offered the PDP team led by Moyo six seats in each province, a deal the team opposed to Biti believed was better than what MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai had offered in the MDC Alliance.
Speaking after a PDP national governing council meeting, which was attended by all provincial chairpersons of the party, Biti expressed his commitment to work with Tsvangirai to unseat Mugabe.
“This is a narrative that is not demanded by PDP, but the people of Zimbabwe, we are stronger united and we will not allow the politics of exclusion from Zanu PF to divide us,” he said.
The PDP replaced Moyo with Settlement Chikwinya in an acting capacity, and Matibenga with Evelyn Masaiti to fill in the gaps as the majority of the standing committee remained solidly behind Biti’s leadership.
Biti said the governing council had not expelled Moyo or Matibenga as they would still retain their positions if they decide to come back from the “short sabbatical” they had taken.
But NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro distanced Mujuru’s party from the troubles rocking PDP, saying the two parties had no deal with each other.
He also said Mujuru had suffered at the hands of Zanu PF to the extent that she was ridiculed in public and had her husband, the late decorated General Solomon Mujuru, “murdered” by the regime for her to have any links with the party.
Kangaira
It is obvious from the beginning that Mujuru is Zanu PF and nothing else but Zanu pf.
Yayano
It’s amazing how these parties continue to split on every little thing. You can be in the same party but not agree on everything and that’s what democracy is all about. People vote. You cannot split on every little disagreement, that to me looks so childish.
musombodia
I now doudt your intelligence mr biti.you should have known from the start that mai mujuru is zanu at heart.The other possibility is that you are really intelligent and have seen that you killed your political life by leaving Mdc and now your only option is to be recruited by zanu to bring about confusion.Im sure they can pay you 10milliion in real us dollars for that.
addmore gudo
People like Biti are just foolish;they try to solve a problem over and over again using the same method;they can’t think outside the box-a clear sign of desperation.How can one in his proper senses still think Tsvangirai can still have the stamina to defeat Mugabe after so many years of failures;a new viable candidate is now needed.Tsvangirai has done his part & he must leave the stage.Democracy & change is what the people want not personalities nor desperate politicians intending to cling for ever like the Mugabe types,the Ugandian Museveni types,the Kabilas & of course the rest of the long queues of african brands of leaders(whether in opposition or the incumbency)
musombodia
Biti after that period of heading finance ministry in GNU if you had been a little bit patient you should have been Zims future president after our MOses Tsvangirayi had led us into our promised land of democracy.
During GNU you really shined like a diamond but you mistakenly thought you were bigger than SAVE.Manje SAVE vahombe mfanha.Wait for your turn after Save has defeated Bob .I still have faith in you and I believe you can be Zims best ever president.