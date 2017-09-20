Mujuru in lone poll run

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) is preparing to enter the 2018 general elections outside the coalition deal with other opposition political parties who are backing the MDC Alliance led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

NPP leader Joice Mujuru has been ramping her party structures over the past week, meeting provincial leaders to prepare for the polls.

Party secretary-general Gift Nyandoro said Mujuru met leaders from eight provinces where she has been sharing the 2018 election roadmap as the party readies for the polls.

“Dr Mujuru has been in eight provinces, addressing leadership on the NPP roadmap for the 2018 watershed elections. The workshops focused on issues of voter registration, party structure building exercise and preparedness for the 2018 elections.”

Nyandoro said the workshops only targeting ward, constituency, provincial and national leadership. Some of the provinces covered include Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Bulawayo, Matabeleland and Manicaland.

Sources said Mujuru had been ramping up party structures as she prepares to go it alone in the 2018 general elections.

“NPP failed to get People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into a coalition and has so far managed to have an agreement with small parties while the others have been swooped on by Tsvangirai. She is now getting ready to run the polls by herself,” the source said.

The deal between Tsvangirai and Mujuru flopped after NPP refused to join the MDC Alliance, saying it would only be comfortable with a neutral name.

NPP also dug in saying candidates and allocation of seats in the coalition should be decided through primary elections.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, however, said there was significant progress which had been made between the two parties and only two sticking issues were now standing in the way.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say what the issues are, but the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between MDC and NPP still stands and the issues that were outstanding have been thrashed out by the principals, very soon they will be making an announcements,” he said.