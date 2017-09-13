Movie ‘resurrects’ Bhonzo’s career

VETERAN actor Lawrence “Bhonzo” Simbarashe who had fallen on hard times following a string of misfortunes has been given a new lease of life following the resurrection of his acting career through a new local movie, Mapeto, which was released last week.

The long-awaited movie has also given forgotten comedian, Richard Matimba — popularly known as Uncle Ritchie — of the Zvirikumbofamba Sei? jokes another shot at fame.

Bhonzo plays the role of Uncle Joe, a wealthy businessman while Uncle Ritchie is cast as the dubious man of the cloth, Nigel Mapeto, whose ministry collapses after he contracts HIV.

The movie, which was initially scheduled for release in June last year, hit a number of hurdles due to financial problems, according to the director, Malon Murape.

The movie was written by Lloyd Shumbayaonda. Uncle Ritchie is responsible for the marketing of the film.

Meanwhile, Uncle Richie assured his fans that more comics were coming in June next year as he was currently doing studies with the University of Zimbabwe.

— Tafadzwa Kachiko