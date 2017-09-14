Misihairabwi-Mushonga receives death threats

MDC Proportional Representation MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has reportedly received death threats following a no-holds barred interview with a local radio station in which she appeared to attack MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai over the assault of his deputy, Thokozani Khupe last month.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Misihairabwi-Mushonga told NewsDay yesterday she had reported the matter to the police.

“I have become the subject of death threats and social media attacks by MDC-T activists, who seem to have been angered by comments I made during an interview with a local radio station,” the outspoken MP said. She said her attackers had formed WhatsApp groups, one of them called Chirangano, Save Chete Chete 2018.

“It is a direct twin of (Zanu PF Mbare-based terror group) Chipangano. They have hurled all manner of abuse at me and I have provided this to the police. It has been easy to track the local numbers, but some of the people are using foreign numbers. I have, therefore, approached the British and South African embassies for help,” the former Regional Integration minister said.

Save is Tsvangirai’s totem

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she had told her interviewer that Tsvangirai’s apology following the attack on the former Deputy Prime Minister in Bulawayo last month had come short.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who claimed she had received over 200 threatening messages, however, remained defiant.

“I am disappointed in Tsvangirai. I am disappointed that he would allow these people to take his name into the gutter, while he watches. It is a shame that we are not allowed to pass comments on someone who is bidding to be the leader of our country. I shudder to think what would happen if he happens to have State power at his disposal.

“But I will not be intimidated. If I have fought Zanu PF abuse, I will not certainly allow abuse from the MDC-T,” she said.

Harare police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii said he was yet to be briefed on the issue.