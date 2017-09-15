MDC-T launches own voter registration awareness programme

THE MDC-T Bulawayo provincial assembly on Tuesday launched its own voter registration awareness programme to ensure that all its members were on the voters’ roll ahead of next year’s general elections.

BY SILAS NKALA

Party provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda told Southern Eye yesterday that all MDC-T structures were fully represented at the training workshop.

“The selected presenters were all geared up and some of the content covered were, requirements needed for registration and how to obtain those official documents, mobile registration venues and dates, position of so-called aliens as per the Constitution of Zimbabwe Chapter 3(43) 2(a),” he said.

“It was felt that Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must adhere to the Constitution rather than following what Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede personally wants.

“The meeting recommended that the national executive should petition the High Court to ascertain the correct legal position regarding aliens’ rights to vote.”

Mudede recently sparked outrage when he announced that holders of metal identity cards would need to get new plastic registration, as the former would not be acceptable identity for voter registration.

“It was resolved by the same meeting that there should be absolute electoral reforms for elections to be fair, free and credible and avoid legal litigation after 2018 elections,” Sibanda said.

“It was resolved that at least 90% must register to avoid apathy, which is the greatest enemy of our Bulawayo since a decade ago.”

He said structured voter education would be carried out in all 29 wards in Bulawayo.

“It was emphatically agreed to embrace president Morgan Tsvangirai to implement the long awaited congress resolution to unite with all progressive political parties and civic society organisations, church, youth, women and trade unions to dislodge Zanu PF in the 2018 harmonised elections,” Sibanda said.