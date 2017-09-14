Man gets 5 years for pouring hot cooking oil on wife

A MUTARE man, who poured hot cooking oil on his wife after she confronted him over his infidelity, has been slapped with a five-year jail term for attempted murder.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Moses Marote (28) appeared before regional magistrate, Livingstone Chipadze on Tuesday, who suspended two years of the jail term on condition that he would not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

According to prosecutor Malvern Musarurwa, Marote went home on July 17 and apologised to his wife, Mitchell Masango that he had been cheating on her with another woman for almost a year.

The matter was reportedly resolved in the presence of the complainant’s mother, Rebecca Matunhira and Marote did not show anger.

The following morning, Marote rose from bed and went to the kitchen leaving the complainant in bed.

Masango woke up and was texting on her mobile phone when Marote opened the curtain that divides the kitchen and bedroom.

The complainant got the shock of her life when Marote poured hot cooking oil on her face.

Masango cried for help and was rescued by neighbours who rushed her to Mutare Provincial Hospital.

She sustained facial and breast burns. The case was reported to the police, leading to Marote’s arrest.