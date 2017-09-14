Man defrauds company of $239k worth of seed

A 44-YEAR-OLD Waterfalls man yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of defrauding K2 Seed Company of seed worth $239 000.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Glazener Muchabaiwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, who remanded him to today for bail ruling.

It is the State’s case that between August 4 and 31 this year, Muchabaiwa hatched a plan to defraud Klein Karoo Seed Marketing Zimbabwe.

The State alleges Muchabaiwa sent an e-mail to the seed firm misrepresenting that he was a representative of a non-governmental organisation using the e-mail address procurement@heiferinter.org

Mauchabaiwa is also alleged to have misrepresented that he was looking for a company to offer a tender to supply maize seed and acting on the misrepresentation, Klein Karoo Seed Company, represented by Beauty Magiya, responded with bid to supply the company.

It is alleged Muchabaiwa sent another e-mail to the complainant advising that it had won the tender and as such was to supply a total of 180 metric tonnes of maize seed to him at his Kwekwe depot.

The State alleges Klein Karoo Seed Company supplied 90 metric tonnes to Muchabaiwa, but he transhipped the maize seed back to Harare and hid it at Stratch Farm, Lake Chivero in Harare.

Muchabaiwa allegedly started selling the maize seed and he disappeared. Investigations carried out by the police established that he was not employed by that company or its representative.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.