Locals urged to engage in recreational activities to reduce stress

A LOCAL peace-building organisation, Kites for Peace Zimbabwe, has urged Zimbabweans to engage in recreational activities as part of efforts to reduce emotional and psychological trauma brought about by political and socio-economic challenges in the country.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Speaking during the United Nations International Day of Peace commemorations in Harare on Sunday, Kites for Peace Zimbabwe founder Suraiya Essof said it was vital for Zimbabweans not to lose their sense of pride and belonging to the country despite the challenges that they were facing.

“In this day and age, everybody is down and depressed because business is slow, and we just hope to inspire people to be happy, through even some of the beautiful natural things we do have in Zimbabwe that include the environment,” she said.

“When we say peace we mean inner peace and people stay at home and they get depressed from all that they are facing and we are saying please get out there and appreciate some of the beautiful things that Zimbabwe has to offer,” Essof said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Zimbabwe has over 1,3 million mental patients, with the majority of the cases attributed to the harsh economic environment.

“Our message is be proud to be Zimbabwean, we have a lot to appreciate and be thankful for, and when we do that everyone becomes happier.”

The International Day of Peace is observed annually on September 21 to strengthen the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples around the globe.